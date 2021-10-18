Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 109.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Neogen worth $90,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Neogen by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $41.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

