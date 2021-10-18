Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at $130,692,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gerdau by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after buying an additional 9,814,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gerdau by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after buying an additional 6,913,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gerdau by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after buying an additional 6,059,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gerdau by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after buying an additional 4,145,986 shares in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.