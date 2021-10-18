Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €86.20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.20 ($101.41) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €98.31 ($115.66).

ETR:GXI opened at €80.00 ($94.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €75.60 ($88.94) and a 52 week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €88.99.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

