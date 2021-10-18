Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective decreased by Tudor Pickering to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.46.

TSE:GEI opened at C$23.53 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.60 and a 12-month high of C$26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.20.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.29%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

