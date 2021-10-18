GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,433 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after buying an additional 5,998,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after buying an additional 2,271,163 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17,871.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 727,385 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 68.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.