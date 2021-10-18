Glazer Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Velocity Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000.

VELO stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

