Glazer Capital LLC Invests $216,000 in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Dynamics Special Purpose as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth $994,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth $1,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynamics Special Purpose alerts:

Shares of Dynamics Special Purpose stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.