Glazer Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 14,979 Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kadem Sustainable Impact as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the second quarter worth $481,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the second quarter worth $481,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the second quarter worth $2,403,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter valued at about $7,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

