Glazer Capital LLC Takes $115,000 Position in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,815,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLHA stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

