Glendon Capital Management LP Has $13.82 Million Holdings in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Glendon Capital Management LP lessened its stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,995 shares during the quarter. CVR Partners accounts for about 0.9% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Glendon Capital Management LP owned about 2.09% of CVR Partners worth $13,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth $296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth $338,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth $247,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,874.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UAN traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.40. 205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,362. CVR Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $87.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $880.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

CVR Partners Profile

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

