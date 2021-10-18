Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.06% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 397.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 510,474 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,343,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,734,000 after acquiring an additional 167,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 149,804 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 128,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 74,092 shares during the period.

FINX stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $52.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54.

