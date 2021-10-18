Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.63% of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 101.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 5,650.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 15,143 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MSCI Colombia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GXG opened at $31.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. Global X MSCI Colombia ETF has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $33.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Colombia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.