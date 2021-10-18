Globe Life (GL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE GL opened at $97.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.55. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $77.71 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

