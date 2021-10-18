Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.14% of Globe Life worth $13,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,024. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.55. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.71 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

