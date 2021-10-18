GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $945.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will announce sales of $945.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $944.91 million to $950.00 million. GoDaddy reported sales of $844.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.06) EPS.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average of $79.64. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optas LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.