Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.35.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOL shares. Bank of America lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 131,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.31. 986,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,231. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.03. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. Analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

