Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Down to $163.00

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $163.00, but opened at $158.30. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $153.25, with a volume of 1,225 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at $55,542,189.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 12,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.99, for a total value of $1,650,044.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,268 shares of company stock valued at $24,263,631. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,693,000 after acquiring an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after buying an additional 171,948 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after buying an additional 434,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,763,000 after buying an additional 137,516 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

