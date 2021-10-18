Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Gap Down to $14.07

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $13.66. Gossamer Bio shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 1,174 shares changing hands.

GOSS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

