Governor DAO Achieves Market Cap of $2.81 Million (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $15,005.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00066330 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00069211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00100905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,944.16 or 1.00207549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.77 or 0.06035289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00023681 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,877,787 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

