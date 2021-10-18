Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Given New C$1.35 Price Target at Scotiabank

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$1.20 to C$1.35 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $321.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.28.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 67.97%. The company had revenue of $96.62 million during the quarter.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.