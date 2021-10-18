Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Given New C$1.35 Price Target at Scotiabank

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$1.20 to C$1.35 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $321.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.28.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 67.97%. The company had revenue of $96.62 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 107,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 296.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 802,930 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

