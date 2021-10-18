Graviocoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $491.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $491.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.80 or 0.00295432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.