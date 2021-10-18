Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Great Ajax worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 302,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 193,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 25,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 51,506 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $321.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.77. Great Ajax Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

