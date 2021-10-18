GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. It also offer key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GP. B. Riley dropped their target price on GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on GreenPower Motor from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of GP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.36. 49,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,450. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 13.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.22 million, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 7.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the first quarter worth about $478,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 49.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 642.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 374.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

