Greif (NYSE:GEF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greif’s earnings estimates for fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 have undergone downward revisions lately. For fiscal 2021, it expects adjusted earnings per share between $5.10 and $5.30. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 68%. Greif has been witnessing improvement in its key end markets, which is expected to aid results in fiscal 2021. Greif’s restructuring activities, which include optimizing and integrating operations in the Paper Packaging & Services segment, rationalizing operations and closing underperforming assets in the Global Industrial Packaging segment, will drive savings. Even though the company is implementing price increase actiins, escalating raw material and old corrugated container costs, labor shortages as well as supply chain disruption are likely to impact Greif's results.”

GEF has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Greif stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.99. 377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,601. Greif has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Greif will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 294.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 157.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth $76,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

