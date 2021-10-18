Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Holdings Lowered by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,636 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hanger were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hanger by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after buying an additional 104,695 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Hanger by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hanger by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 242,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HNGR opened at $18.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. Hanger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $731.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. The business had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

