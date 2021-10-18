Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stake Raised by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up about 4.0% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,023,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,468,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 698,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,213,000 after buying an additional 348,363 shares during the last quarter. Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 33,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $57.57. 4,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,357. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $72.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HASI. B. Riley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

