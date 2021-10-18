Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,630,318 Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,630,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,000. Accuray accounts for approximately 4.1% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brandon W. Green sold 8,755 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $34,582.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,380.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accuray stock remained flat at $$3.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $357.08 million, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.86. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARAY. TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

