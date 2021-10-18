Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HBR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

HBR opened at GBX 389.40 ($5.09) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 362.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Harbour Energy has a one year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a one year high of GBX 454 ($5.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -8.03.

In other news, insider Phil Kirk purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £328,000 ($428,534.10). Also, insider Simon Henry purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,510 ($12,424.88).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

