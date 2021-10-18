HarbourVest Partners LLC Acquires 2,471 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $818.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $227,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $30,095.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,782 in the last ninety days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Repare Therapeutics Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

