HarbourVest Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,138 shares during the quarter. Zuora comprises about 0.5% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zuora by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,360,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zuora by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,382 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zuora by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,164 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zuora by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,962,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,353,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in Zuora by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,115,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after purchasing an additional 223,415 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $50,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $1,040,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,537. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $19.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

