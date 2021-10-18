Harvard Management Co. Inc. Has $28.09 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,143,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,031,000 after buying an additional 77,098 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $447.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,020. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $323.72 and a 52 week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

