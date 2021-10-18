Harvard Management Co. Inc. Has $292.79 Million Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,142,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,571,428 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma accounts for about 16.8% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $292,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 28,368 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,851,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

