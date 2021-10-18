Harvard Management Co. Inc. Invests $156,000 in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cortexyme by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,571,000 after acquiring an additional 109,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cortexyme by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 59,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cortexyme by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after acquiring an additional 42,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cortexyme by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cortexyme by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of CRTX traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.48. 4,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53. Cortexyme, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $121.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $2,096,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,246 in the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cortexyme Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

