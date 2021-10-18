Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Cap Reaches $115.41 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $182.91 or 0.00292034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $115.41 million and approximately $23.32 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00022365 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000999 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 661,896 coins and its circulating supply is 630,932 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

