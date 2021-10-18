HC Wainwright Boosts Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target to $33.00

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDXS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.57 and a beta of 1.29. Codexis has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Codexis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Codexis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Codexis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

