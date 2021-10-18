HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ASM traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.11. 18,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,105. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.98 and a 12-month high of C$3.60.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company’s mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties.

