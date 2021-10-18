HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of ASM traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.11. 18,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,105. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.98 and a 12-month high of C$3.60.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines
