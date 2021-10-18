Head-To-Head Analysis: StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) versus GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial 117.58% N/A N/A GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -238.48% -93.99%

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and GlassBridge Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial $16.65 million 8.83 $7.78 million N/A N/A GlassBridge Enterprises $500,000.00 2.24 -$62.30 million N/A N/A

StoneCastle Financial has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 3.62, meaning that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for StoneCastle Financial and GlassBridge Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCastle Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business; and Sports Technology Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment include investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts. The Sports Technology Platform segment enables institutional investors to invest in securities tied to uncorrelated assets with attractive yields and the potential for equity-like returns backed by assets that participate in an industry that has thrived for decades through multiple business cycles. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

