Head to Head Comparison: Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) & Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and Global Cord Blood’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryo-Cell International $31.10 million 3.57 $3.63 million N/A N/A Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.05 $77.57 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Cryo-Cell International.

Volatility & Risk

Cryo-Cell International has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryo-Cell International 12.89% -348.19% 6.02% Global Cord Blood 42.87% 11.81% 6.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cryo-Cell International and Global Cord Blood, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryo-Cell International 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Cryo-Cell International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. 53.8% of Cryo-Cell International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Cryo-Cell International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation service and to advance regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage; and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use. The Prepacyte CB segment refers to the processing technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. The company was founded on September 11, 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

