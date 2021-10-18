Head to Head Comparison: Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) vs. Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Omnitek Engineering alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Omnitek Engineering and Visteon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Visteon 4 4 4 0 2.00

Visteon has a consensus price target of $114.90, indicating a potential upside of 3.85%. Given Visteon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Visteon is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and Visteon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnitek Engineering $880,000.00 1.87 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Visteon $2.55 billion 1.22 -$56.00 million $0.97 114.06

Omnitek Engineering has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Visteon.

Volatility & Risk

Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnitek Engineering -36.10% N/A -33.33% Visteon 1.00% 14.96% 3.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Omnitek Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Visteon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Visteon beats Omnitek Engineering on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omnitek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company was founded on May 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnitek Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnitek Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.