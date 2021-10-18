Head to Head Comparison: QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) vs. International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 4.14% 8.43% 5.56% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

This table compares QuinStreet and International Monetary Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $578.49 million 1.59 $23.56 million $0.43 39.60 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QuinStreet and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuinStreet presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.67%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Volatility & Risk

QuinStreet has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QuinStreet beats International Monetary Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

