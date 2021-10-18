Head to Head Contrast: Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Viper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Viper Networks and MOGU’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MOGU $73.63 million 1.14 -$50.06 million N/A N/A

Viper Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MOGU.

Risk and Volatility

Viper Networks has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Viper Networks and MOGU, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00

MOGU has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 193.69%. Given MOGU’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MOGU is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Networks and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A MOGU -75.66% -5.65% -4.46%

Summary

MOGU beats Viper Networks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viper Networks Company Profile

Viper Networks, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks. Its products include LED street lights, parking lot lighting, indoor lighting, and intelligent lighting solutions. The company was founded on September 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

MOGU Company Profile

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

