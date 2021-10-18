Head-To-Head Review: Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) & Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of Green Brick Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of Green Brick Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Green Brick Partners and Landsea Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Brick Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50 Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50

Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.70%. Landsea Homes has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.56%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Green Brick Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Green Brick Partners has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Brick Partners and Landsea Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Brick Partners $976.02 million 1.12 $113.69 million $2.24 9.63 Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.56 -$36.64 million N/A N/A

Green Brick Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Green Brick Partners and Landsea Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Brick Partners 12.51% 21.27% 13.24% Landsea Homes N/A 12.50% 6.33%

Summary

Green Brick Partners beats Landsea Homes on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc. engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas. The Builder Operations Southeast segment includes operations of builders in Georgia and Florida. The Land Development segment sells finished lots or option lots from third-party developers to their controlled builders for homebuilding operations and provides them with construction financing and strategic planning. The company was founded by James R. Brickman on April 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

