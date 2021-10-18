Head to Head Survey: Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and iHuman (NYSE:IH)

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and iHuman (NYSE:IH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of Chegg shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Chegg shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chegg and iHuman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 2 3 12 0 2.59 iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chegg currently has a consensus price target of $102.06, indicating a potential upside of 66.55%. iHuman has a consensus price target of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 416.83%. Given iHuman’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iHuman is more favorable than Chegg.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chegg and iHuman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $644.34 million 13.76 -$6.22 million $0.76 80.63 iHuman $81.52 million 3.30 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

iHuman has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chegg.

Profitability

This table compares Chegg and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg -5.75% 12.35% 4.33% iHuman -4.90% -7.88% -3.92%

Summary

Chegg beats iHuman on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc. engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections. Its services include Chegg study, writing, tutors and math solver. The company was founded by Osman Rashid and Aayush Phumbhra on July 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

