Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.95

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.95 and last traded at C$4.84, with a volume of 410934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price objective on Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$985.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$37.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total transaction of C$801,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 543,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,418,477.10.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

