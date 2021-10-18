Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 1,235 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDCE. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,849,000 after purchasing an additional 145,926 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 84.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 79,597 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PDC Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter.

PDCE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Shares of PDCE opened at $50.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 3.44. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.78.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,040. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

