Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 26.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

Shares of UTHR opened at $187.07 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $216.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.47.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,610 shares of company stock worth $4,181,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

