Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $89,000 in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 215,232 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 93,528 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLNK opened at $28.33 on Monday. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 3.80.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

BLNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

