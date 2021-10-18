Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report sales of $133.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.16 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $125.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $529.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $517.04 million to $538.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $563.30 million, with estimates ranging from $529.81 million to $592.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

HR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HR traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.75. 22,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.75 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.