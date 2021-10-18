Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.62

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 30092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,383,000 after purchasing an additional 115,249 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

