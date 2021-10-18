Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $161.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HLX stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.45 million, a PE ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 3.36. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

